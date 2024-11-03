Brock McGinn News: Tickles twine Sunday

McGinn scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

McGinn has scored both of his goals this season over his last four contests. The 30-year-old winger got the Ducks on the board midway through the third period. He's been a fixture on the fourth line, earning four points, 11 shots on net, 32 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 11 outings. McGinn has minimal scoring upside, but he's already surpassed his point total from 24 games last year.