Brock Nelson Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Nelson (undisclosed) is reportedly out for maintenance reasons Tuesday versus the Flames, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.
Nelson's absence will thin out the Avalanche's center depth even more, but it doesn't appear to be a significant concern for the postseason. The 34-year-old's absence will likely push one of Ross Colton or Logan O'Connor to center. Nelson's status for Thursday at home versus the Flames has yet to be revealed.
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