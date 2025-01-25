Fantasy Hockey
Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Another multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Nelson recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Nelson participated in the build-up of Anthony Duclair's goal in the first period and later closed out the scoring by lighting the lamp in the second frame. Nelson has recorded four multi-point efforts over his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he's racked up nine points (four goals, five assists), 20 shots, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.

