Brock Nelson News: Assist in first game with new team

Nelson picked up an assist in a 7-4 Colorado win over Toronto on Saturday night.

Nelson was into his first game with the Avs immediately - he rang the post in the game's first minute. And then he got a primary assist on Valeri Nichushkin's second goal of the first period. Nelson looked almost immediately comfortable with his new team and linemates. The pivot has points in seven of his last eight games (four goals, seven assists), and he's skating with perhaps the best players of his career. Nelson's fantasy value is about to take a big jump.