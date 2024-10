Nelson scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Nelson snapped a three-game slump with a goal 1:23 into the first period. He also assisted on a Kyle Palmieri tally in the second. This was Nelson's second multi-point effort of the season, and the 33-year-old center now has three goals, two assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances.