Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Collects three points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Nelson generated two goals and one assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Nashville.

Nelson scored twice in the second period, including his third shorthanded goal of 2024-25. He has produced three goals and five assists during his five-game point spree. Nelson has accounted for 19 goals and 41 points through 59 appearances this season. Should the Islanders elect to move him, the 33-year-old forward has been increasing his trade value ahead of Friday's deadline.

Brock Nelson
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now