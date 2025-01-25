Brock Nelson News: Completes comeback in overtime

Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Nelson finished the Islanders' comeback with his goal 2:03 into the extra session. The 33-year-old has been stellar lately with five goals and five assists over his last eight contests, and his play hasn't dropped even with a return to the second line after a stint on the top line. The center is up to 15 goals (four game-winners), 31 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 48 appearances.