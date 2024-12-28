Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Contributes assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Nelson notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Nelson has four assists over his last seven games, but he had no points over the six contests prior to that. He's still struggling to score, and that's not helped by the fact he's gone nine games and counting without putting multiple shots on net. The 33-year-old center is at 21 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 36 appearances. Those season-long numbers suggest he'll turn things around and get back to being a volume shooter, which should in turn help his offense.

Brock Nelson
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now