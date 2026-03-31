Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Deals pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Nelson logged two assists in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.

Nelson earned his first multi-point effort since March 3 in Anaheim. The 34-year-old center still put together a decent month, earning three goals, eight assists and 38 shots on net over 15 contests. For the season, he's at 33 goals, 61 points, 173 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 73 appearances. This is the third time he's crossed the 60-point mark in a campaign, all of which have come in the last four years.

Brock Nelson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Nelson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Nelson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago