Brock Nelson News: Deals pair of helpers
Nelson logged two assists in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.
Nelson earned his first multi-point effort since March 3 in Anaheim. The 34-year-old center still put together a decent month, earning three goals, eight assists and 38 shots on net over 15 contests. For the season, he's at 33 goals, 61 points, 173 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 73 appearances. This is the third time he's crossed the 60-point mark in a campaign, all of which have come in the last four years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Nelson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch16 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Nelson See More