Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Delivers assist in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Nelson logged an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Nelson helped out on the first of Martin Necas' two goals in the contest. With six points over his last four contests, Nelson is finding consistency in a second-line role after taking a couple of weeks to adjust to his new team. The center has 51 points (23 goals, 28 assists), 176 shots on net and a plus-8 rating across 71 appearances between the Avalanche and the Islanders.

Brock Nelson
Colorado Avalanche
