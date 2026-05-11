Brock Nelson News: Deposits empty-netter in Game 4
Nelson scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.
Nelson's two goals this postseason have both gone into empty nets. He's at three points over eight playoff outings, which isn't a lot of secondary scoring for a player in a second-line role. He's added 15 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating while playing in all situations.
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