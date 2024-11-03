Brock Nelson News: First point in four games
Nelson netted a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
Nelson's fifth tally of 2024-25 was his first point in four games. He had four goals and two assists in his first eight appearances. Nelson cut the Rangers' lead to 3-2 at the 19:52 mark of the second period, but the Islanders had only nine shots on goal in the third frame and didn't get another past Igor Shesterkin.
