Brock Nelson News: Gone quiet

Nelson has been quiet offensively, registering just three assists across his past 12 games dating back to Nov. 29.

Nelson has 10 goals and 20 points through 35 appearances in 2024-25, which would translate to roughly 47 points by the end of the regular season if he maintained that pace. That's well below his 2023-24 finish of 34 markers and 69 points in 82 regular-season outings, and it'd also be just the second time Nelson has failed to hit the 50-point mark across the past seven years (the only other time he missed in that stretch was the shortened 2020-21 campaign). Nelson has also managed only six shots over his past eight games -- well below his average of 2.7 shots per game dating back to the start of 2021-22 -- which highlights just how quiet he's been recently.