Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Gone quiet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 11:08am

Nelson has been quiet offensively, registering just three assists across his past 12 games dating back to Nov. 29.

Nelson has 10 goals and 20 points through 35 appearances in 2024-25, which would translate to roughly 47 points by the end of the regular season if he maintained that pace. That's well below his 2023-24 finish of 34 markers and 69 points in 82 regular-season outings, and it'd also be just the second time Nelson has failed to hit the 50-point mark across the past seven years (the only other time he missed in that stretch was the shortened 2020-21 campaign). Nelson has also managed only six shots over his past eight games -- well below his average of 2.7 shots per game dating back to the start of 2021-22 -- which highlights just how quiet he's been recently.

Brock Nelson
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now