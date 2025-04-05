Brock Nelson News: Manages assist Saturday

Nelson produced an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Nelson set up a Nathan MacKinnon tally while the Avalanche played with an extra attacker as they attempted a late comeback. Over the last nine games, Nelson has four goals and five assists, so he's cruising in his second-line role while also seeing a decent chunk of power-play time. For the season, he's up to 54 points (six on the power play), 182 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 76 appearances between the Avalanche and the Islanders.