Brock Nelson News: Nabs power-play helper

Nelson logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Nelson has three goals and three assists over his last five contests. The 33-year-old has been fairly steady in a second-line role since joining the Avalanche in a trade from the Islanders. For the season, the center is up to 23 goals, 27 helpers, 175 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 70 appearances. He's reached the 50-point mark four years in a row and a total of six times in his career.