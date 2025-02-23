Brock Nelson News: Picks up helper

Nelson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Nelson has four points and 16 shots on net over his last four contests. The 33-year-old has been excellent in a second-line role this season, giving the Islanders some stability on offense. He's up to 36 points, 150 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 56 appearances. That production doesn't play in all fantasy formats, especially with a lack of physicality, but Nelson's consistency can add some appeal.