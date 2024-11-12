Fantasy Hockey
Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Produces helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Nelson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Nelson has three points over his last five games. The 33-year-old center is still in a second-line role, playing alongside Maxim Tsyplakov and Kyle Palmieri as a solid secondary scoring trio. Through 16 contests, Nelson has nine points, 50 shots on net and a plus-3 rating, though he's yet to pick up a power-play point and adds little in the way of physicality.

Brock Nelson
New York Islanders
