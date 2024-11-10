Fantasy Hockey
Brock Nelson News: Scores in loss to Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 5:45am

Nelson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Nelson has scored two goals in his last four contests, but the 33-year-old playmaker has struggled to produce at a steady rate. He has just two points, 13 shots, one hit and one blocked shot in five appearances this month. This has been a subpar first month of season for Nelson after notching at least 59 points in each of the previous three campaigns.

