Brock Nelson News: Scores overtime winner
Nelson scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
Nelson's tally came 1:22 into the extra session. The 34-year-old has scored in back-to-back contests and is up to 32 goals, including a career-high nine game-winners, over 69 appearances this season. Nelson has added 25 assists, 166 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-11 rating, which has made him an excellent second-line center for the Avalanche.
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