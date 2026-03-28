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Brock Nelson News: Scores PP goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Nelson scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Nelson found the back of the net at the 8:59 mark of the first period, tying the game at one goal apiece, but the Jets would earn the win thanks to a dominant display. Nelson now has three goals and four points over his last five appearances. His 33 goals rank third in Colorado behind Nathan MacKinnon (48) and Martin Necas (34). As the primary playmaker on the second line, Nelson should continue to find plenty of scoring chances in the final weeks of the regular season.

Brock Nelson
Colorado Avalanche
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