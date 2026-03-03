Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Supplies pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Nelson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Nelson helped out on first-period tallies by Cale Makar and Martin Necas. The 34-year-old Nelson snapped a three-game point drought, and this was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 25 versus the Maple Leafs. Nelson is up to 52 points, 140 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-9 rating over 60 appearances. He's been an excellent fit in a second-line role and should continue to offer plenty of offense.

Brock Nelson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Nelson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Nelson See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
20 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago