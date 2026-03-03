Brock Nelson News: Supplies pair of assists
Nelson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Nelson helped out on first-period tallies by Cale Makar and Martin Necas. The 34-year-old Nelson snapped a three-game point drought, and this was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 25 versus the Maple Leafs. Nelson is up to 52 points, 140 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-9 rating over 60 appearances. He's been an excellent fit in a second-line role and should continue to offer plenty of offense.
