Brock Nelson News: Surpasses 300 goals
Nelson scored two goals Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Kings.
He earned the 300th and 301st goals of his career. According to Dan Greenspan of NHL.com, Nelson is the 28th American-born NHLer to hit 300 and one of just six active forwards, joining Patrick Kane, Chris Kreider, Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty and James van Riemsdyk. Nelson could be a difference-maker for the Avalanche in the postseason. He has compiled 27 goals and 50 points in 78 NHL playoff outings.
