Brock Nelson News: Tallies on power play
Nelson scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Nelson had gone 11 games without a goal, picking up five assists in that span. The 34-year-old broke the drought with a first-period tally that held up as the game-winner. For the season, Nelson is up to 31 goals (eight game-winners), 56 points, 14 power-play points, 164 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 68 appearances. He continues to play on the second line and first power-play unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Nelson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout12 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Nelson See More