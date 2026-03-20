Brock Nelson News: Tallies on power play

Nelson scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Nelson had gone 11 games without a goal, picking up five assists in that span. The 34-year-old broke the drought with a first-period tally that held up as the game-winner. For the season, Nelson is up to 31 goals (eight game-winners), 56 points, 14 power-play points, 164 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 68 appearances. He continues to play on the second line and first power-play unit.