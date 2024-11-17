Brock Nelson News: Tallies shorthanded in loss

Nelson scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead in the third period, but it lasted just 37 seconds. The veteran center has three goals and an assist over his last seven contests. For the season, he's produced seven tallies, three helpers, 56 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 18 appearances. Nelson has some value as a depth scorer in fantasy while seeing consistent second-line minutes.