Brock Nelson News: Two points in win Tuesday
Nelson recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Nelson has been on a tear since the league resumed its course following the 4 Nations break, tallying eight points across his last six games (three goals, five assists) and failing to crack the scoresheet just once. Nelson also has 15 shots, five hits and four blocked shots in that span.
