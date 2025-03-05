Fantasy Hockey
Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Two points in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Nelson recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Nelson has been on a tear since the league resumed its course following the 4 Nations break, tallying eight points across his last six games (three goals, five assists) and failing to crack the scoresheet just once. Nelson also has 15 shots, five hits and four blocked shots in that span.

Brock Nelson
New York Islanders
