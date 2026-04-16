Brock Nelson headshot

Brock Nelson News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Nelson (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus Seattle, per the NHL media site.

Nelson skipped Tuesday's 3-1 win over Calgary for maintenance reasons as the Avalanche look ahead to their first-round series. He has 33 goals and 65 points in 80 outings with the Avalanche in 2025-26.

Brock Nelson
Colorado Avalanche
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