Brock Nelson News: Will play Thursday
Nelson (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus Seattle, per the NHL media site.
Nelson skipped Tuesday's 3-1 win over Calgary for maintenance reasons as the Avalanche look ahead to their first-round series. He has 33 goals and 65 points in 80 outings with the Avalanche in 2025-26.
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