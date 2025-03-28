Brodie Ziemer News: Puts together solid rookie season

Ziemer racked up 12 goals and 11 helpers in 38 games with the University of Minnesota this season and has positioned himself as a first-line player, Kris Baker of The Athletic reports Friday.

Ziemer was held off the scoresheet in the Gophers' 5-4 overtime loss to UMass on Thursday but still managed to put together a solid rookie campaign. With several of his teammates considering making the jump to the NHL ranks, the 19-year-old Ziemer could be poised to take on a bigger role with Minnesota next season.