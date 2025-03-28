Fantasy Hockey
Brodie Ziemer headshot

Brodie Ziemer News: Puts together solid rookie season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Ziemer racked up 12 goals and 11 helpers in 38 games with the University of Minnesota this season and has positioned himself as a first-line player, Kris Baker of The Athletic reports Friday.

Ziemer was held off the scoresheet in the Gophers' 5-4 overtime loss to UMass on Thursday but still managed to put together a solid rookie campaign. With several of his teammates considering making the jump to the NHL ranks, the 19-year-old Ziemer could be poised to take on a bigger role with Minnesota next season.

Brodie Ziemer
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
