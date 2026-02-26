Brodie Ziemer News: Three points in upset win

Ziemer scored two goals and added an assist in the University of Minnesota's 4-2 win over the University of Michigan on Thursday.

Ziemer Is up to 22 goals and 34 points over 32 appearances with the Gophers this season. The Sabres prospect played a key role in this upset win. Ziemer has shown growth from his 23-point effort in 38 games a year ago, which is a positive sign for his development.