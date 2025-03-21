Fantasy Hockey
Brogan Rafferty

Brogan Rafferty News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Rafferty was elevated from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Friday.

Rafferty hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2020-21 when he was with the Canucks. In the minors, the blueliner has generated six goals and 13 helpers in 50 appearances for the Griffins. With the 29-year-old's promotion, fantasy players should probably expect Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) to miss out against Vegas on Saturday.

Brogan Rafferty
Detroit Red Wings

