Brogan Rafferty News: Promoted from minors

Rafferty was elevated from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Friday.

Rafferty hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2020-21 when he was with the Canucks. In the minors, the blueliner has generated six goals and 13 helpers in 50 appearances for the Griffins. With the 29-year-old's promotion, fantasy players should probably expect Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) to miss out against Vegas on Saturday.