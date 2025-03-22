Fantasy Hockey
Brogan Rafferty News: Sent back down

Published on March 22, 2025

Rafferty was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Rafferty didn't play in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights. The 29-year-old defenseman was called up under emergency conditions due to Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) being out for longer than a day-to-day injury. However, Jeff Petry (undisclosed) is traveling with the Red Wings, and if he's ready to play Monday in Utah, Rafferty would no longer be eligible to be with the big club under emergency conditions, hence the demotion.

