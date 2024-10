Rust (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Minnesota and is considered week-to-week, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rust sustained the injury in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver. He has supplied three goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, six blocked shots and eight hits across eight outings this season. Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby may play on the top line versus the Wild, while Cody Glass (illness) will return to action.