Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust Injury: Game-time call Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Rust (lower body) will be a game-time decision against San Jose on Monday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Rust skated on the top line during Monday's morning session, which is an encouraging sign after he missed Saturday's 4-1 loss to Seattle. The 32-year-old forward has 19 goals, 38 points, 111 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 39 hits across 43 appearances this season. If Rust and Blake Lizotte (illness) remain out, Jesse Puljujarvi could play against the Sharks.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now