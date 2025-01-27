Bryan Rust Injury: Game-time call Monday

Rust (lower body) will be a game-time decision against San Jose on Monday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Rust skated on the top line during Monday's morning session, which is an encouraging sign after he missed Saturday's 4-1 loss to Seattle. The 32-year-old forward has 19 goals, 38 points, 111 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 39 hits across 43 appearances this season. If Rust and Blake Lizotte (illness) remain out, Jesse Puljujarvi could play against the Sharks.