Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust Injury: Joining road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Rust (lower body) will be with the Penguins for their three-game road trip, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Monday.

Considering Rust didn't practice with the team Monday, he probably shouldn't be expected to play versus the Islanders on Tuesday. Still, the 32-year-old winger's presence on the trip could see him back in action sooner rather than later. As long as Evgeni Malkin keeps playing on the wing with Sidney Crosby, Rust's return likely won't be in a first-line role, though he could replace Cody Glass on the second trio.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now