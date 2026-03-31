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Bryan Rust Injury: Late scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Rust (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Red Wings.

Rust was in the initial lineup, but he was ruled out just before puck drop. The 33-year-old will be replaced by Avery Hayes in the lineup Tuesday. Rust's next chance to play is Thursday against the Lightning.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
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