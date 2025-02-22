Bryan Rust Injury: Not available Saturday

Rust (illness) will not play versus Washington on Saturday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

While Rust has recovered from his lower-body injury, he is dealing with an illness and was not taken off injured reserve. He has 20 goals and 22 assists in 48 games this season, including 10 points on the power play. Look for Anthony Beauvillier to remain as a top-six forward in Rust's absence.