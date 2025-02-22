Fantasy Hockey
Bryan Rust Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 10:27am

Rust (illness) will not play versus Washington on Saturday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

While Rust has recovered from his lower-body injury, he is dealing with an illness and was not taken off injured reserve. He has 20 goals and 22 assists in 48 games this season, including 10 points on the power play. Look for Anthony Beauvillier to remain as a top-six forward in Rust's absence.

