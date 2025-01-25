Bryan Rust Injury: Out Saturday

Rust (lower body) won't play Saturday against Seattle, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rust will miss at least one game after suffering the injury in Thursday's loss to Anaheim. The 32-year-old winger has 19 goals and 38 points through 43 games so far this year. Bokondji Imama, who was recalled from the AHL earlier Saturday, could slot into the lineup in Rust's absence.