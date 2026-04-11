Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rust (lower body) will be unavailable Saturday versus Washington.

Rust has tied his career-best in points with 65, a record he set last season. He has been a force on the power play with eight goals and 16 helpers. Rust could return as early as Sunday in Washington, though Tuesday in St. Louis could be a better spot, if he is able to play before the start of the playoffs.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
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