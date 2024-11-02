Fantasy Hockey
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust Injury: Skates on his own Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 8:34am

Rust (lower body) skated on his own before practice Saturday, Penguins insider Dan Potash reports.

It was the first time Rust has been on the ice since being injured against Vancouver on Oct. 26. The 32-year-old forward has missed the last two games and will sit out Saturday's matchup versus Montreal. Rust has three goals and an assist in eight games this season. He remains week-to-week.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
