Bryan Rust Injury: Skates on his own Saturday
Rust (lower body) skated on his own before practice Saturday, Penguins insider Dan Potash reports.
It was the first time Rust has been on the ice since being injured against Vancouver on Oct. 26. The 32-year-old forward has missed the last two games and will sit out Saturday's matchup versus Montreal. Rust has three goals and an assist in eight games this season. He remains week-to-week.
