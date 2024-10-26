Bryan Rust Injury: Sustains injury Saturday

Rust (lower body) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Canucks.

Rust was run into the boards in the third period by Vancouver's Nils Hoglander, and it appeared the Pittsburgh winger may have injured his knee. The Penguins were quick to rule him out for the rest of the game, which could be a bad sign for his availability moving forward. They return home for their next game versus the Wild on Tuesday, so an update on Rust's injury should be announced before that contest.