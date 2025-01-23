Bryan Rust Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Rust (lower body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Ducks.

Rust had a power-play assist in the contest prior to his exit. He did not come out of the locker room at the start of the third period. Rust has been a top-six fixture for the Penguins with 38 points (nine on the power play) over 43 appearances. If he misses time beyond Thursday, Blake Lizotte (illness) could rejoin the lineup, but it'll be tough for any one player to replace Rust's production.