Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Another four-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Rust scored twice and added two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Predators on Thursday.

He won it with a wrist shot from the high slot 1:07 into overtime. It's Rust's second four-point game in his last four games, and he has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and 37 shots in his last 11 games. Rust is just seven points from hitting 400 in his career. He'll summit that peak soon, and at this rate, he could smash his 58-point career high (2021-22).

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now