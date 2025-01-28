Bryan Rust News: Assists on lone goal in loss

Rust registered an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Rust missed one game due to a lower-body injury, but he was able to make a quick return to action. He set up Sidney Crosby's goal early in the third period of this contest. Rust is up to 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) with 118 shots on net and a minus-22 rating over 44 outings this season, primarily in a top-line role.