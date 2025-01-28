Fantasy Hockey
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Assists on lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Rust registered an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Rust missed one game due to a lower-body injury, but he was able to make a quick return to action. He set up Sidney Crosby's goal early in the third period of this contest. Rust is up to 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) with 118 shots on net and a minus-22 rating over 44 outings this season, primarily in a top-line role.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
