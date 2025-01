Rust (lower body) took the ice for pregame warm-ups, which indicates he'll be in the lineup Monday in San Jose, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Rust will slot back in on the top line alongside Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby after missing Saturday's 4-1 loss in Seattle. The 32-year-old Rust has provided 19 goals and 19 helpers across 43 appearances this season.