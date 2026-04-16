Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Back on top line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Rust (rest) was working on the first line at Thursday's practice, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rust just missed out on reaching the 30-goal mark for the second straight year, tallying 29 times in 72 contests. Along with Egor Chinakhov, Rust figures to continue flanking long-time running mate Sidney Crosby while also joining him on the No. 1 power-play unit. As such, Rust figures to have high-end fantasy value in postseason pools.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
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