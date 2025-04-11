Bryan Rust News: Collects two more points

Rust scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Rust has three goals and five helpers during his five-game point streak. The winger's empty-netter gave him a career-high 29 goals this season, in addition to the personal-best 63 points over 69 appearances. He's added 183 shots on net, 61 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating during his career year while routinely playing on the Penguins' top line.