Bryan Rust News: Contributes helper in loss

Rust notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Rust has opened March with five points and nine shots on net over three contests. The 32-year-old winger set up linemate Rickard Rakell for a goal in the second period. Rust is at 47 points, 133 shots on net, 51 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating through 53 appearances. The 60-point mark is still a possibility for Rust despite some time lost to injuries, but that's a level he's yet to reach in his 11-year NHL career.