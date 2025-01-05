Bryan Rust News: Earns assist Sunday

Rust managed an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Rust has a helper in back-to-back contests after going three games without a point. The 32-year-old winger started the year cold amid a couple of injury concerns, but he was excellent between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Rust is at 15 goals, 14 assists, 95 shots on net, 33 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 34 contests overall.