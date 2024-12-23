Bryan Rust News: Feeling hot, hot, hot

Rust had a goal and an assist Monday in a 7-3 win over Philadelphia.

Rust scored on the Penguins' first shot of the game, wiring a one-timer past Samuel Ersson from just above the right face-off circle. He's approaching a point-per-game pace right now (27 in 29 games) on the back of a recent 13-game, 19-point run that includes 10 goals. He's put up points in nine of those 13 games. Rust's role on Sidney Crosby's wing makes him a must-play option in all formats.