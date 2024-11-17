Fantasy Hockey
Bryan Rust News: Finds twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Rust scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Rust has three points, 12 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger is at five goals, two assists, 36 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 13 contests this season. His offense should increase, but the Penguins' poor play defensively and in goal could lead to some ugly peripheral stats for the 32-year-old.

