Bryan Rust News: Finds twine Saturday

Rust scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Rust has three points, 12 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger is at five goals, two assists, 36 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 13 contests this season. His offense should increase, but the Penguins' poor play defensively and in goal could lead to some ugly peripheral stats for the 32-year-old.