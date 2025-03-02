Fantasy Hockey
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Goal, two apples in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Rust registered a goal, two assists, one on the power play, and a plus-1 rating Sunday in a 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto.

Rust delivered his first goal since Feb. 1 in Sunday's loss, though he had three assists during that span. This performance marked the fifth time this season that Rust has recorded at least three points. The veteran winger is up to 21 goals, 25 helpers and a minus-23 rating over 52 appearances this season. Had he not missed 11 games due to injury, Rust would likely have been in line for a career year in the goal-scoring department.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
